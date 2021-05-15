Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $9.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $93.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $89,193.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 261,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 791,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 130,816 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 45.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 68,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

