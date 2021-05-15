Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) PT Raised to C$31.50

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James to C$31.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.
Village Farms International stock opened at C$10.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$855.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of C$4.26 and a 12-month high of C$25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
