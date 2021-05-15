Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) PT Raised to C$31.50

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James to C$31.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International stock opened at C$10.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$855.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of C$4.26 and a 12-month high of C$25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.