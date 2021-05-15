United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Cellular reported healthy first-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The wireless carrier is on a multi-year path to bring 5G to as many customers as possible. It aims to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing superior quality network and national coverage. U.S. Cellular continues its network modernization program, adding capacity and speed while launching 5G services commercially, and VoLTE across diverse markets. It is expanding its footprint while adopting unlimited plans to enhance average revenue per user. It is bullish about the growing demand for smartphones, which enjoy significant market penetration, supporting growth in data revenues. However, intense competition and pricing pressure in the wireless market continue to weigh on the bottom line.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on USM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.81.

USM opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $38.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,570 shares of company stock valued at $597,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 60,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

