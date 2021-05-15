Piper Sandler Weighs in on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.94 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,120,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,126. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after buying an additional 5,272,072 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.