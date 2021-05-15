Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Reduced by Wedbush

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Immunic in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.63). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.71) EPS.

IMUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Aegis began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $271.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92).

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,908. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Immunic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Immunic during the 4th quarter valued at $6,337,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Immunic by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 401,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 34,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immunic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Immunic by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 27,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

