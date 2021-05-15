Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $70.34 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $189.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

