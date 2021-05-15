Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Cut by Analyst

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MeiraGTx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MeiraGTx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a market cap of $575.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MeiraGTx has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 73,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $57,108.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,690 shares of company stock valued at $380,470 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

