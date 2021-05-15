Comparing Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and American National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp 18.76% N/A N/A American National Bankshares 25.52% 8.95% 1.09%

Dividends

Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National Bankshares pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Heartland BancCorp and American National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland BancCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 American National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heartland BancCorp presently has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.85%. American National Bankshares has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.26%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Heartland BancCorp.

Risk & Volatility

Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and American National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp $59.26 million 3.11 $13.20 million $6.45 14.33 American National Bankshares $108.03 million 3.58 $20.91 million $3.10 11.40

American National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. American National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Heartland BancCorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M. McComb in May 1988 and is headquartered in Gahanna, OH.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 37 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 26 banking offices; and one loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

