Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LJPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $103.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.84.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.25).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 431.2% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 155,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 126,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,070.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 118,853 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 536,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.