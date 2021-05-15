CIBC Boosts CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target to C$12.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CWX. Haywood Securities increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CanWel Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.18.

TSE:CWX opened at C$9.04 on Wednesday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$3.05 and a twelve month high of C$10.83. The company has a market cap of C$783.06 million and a P/E ratio of 7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.04.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$401.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

