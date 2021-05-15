Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $59.84

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$59.84 and traded as low as C$54.90. Open Text shares last traded at C$55.94, with a volume of 498,541 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTEX. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Open Text to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$59.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total value of C$174,277.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,629,999.76.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

