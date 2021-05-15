Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$16.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

