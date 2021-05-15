NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Given a C$2.56 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$2.56 price target on NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “NEXE Innovations Inc. (TSXV: NEXE / OTC: NEXNF / FWB: NX5) Eco Friendly Packaging Company Targeting the $466B Coffee Market – Initiating Coverage” and dated May 4, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst commented.

Shares of NEXE Innovations stock opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.75. NEXE Innovations has a 12-month low of C$1.17 and a 12-month high of C$5.90.

NEXE Innovations Inc, a material company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

