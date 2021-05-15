Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNO. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.00 ($44.71).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €33.41 ($39.30) on Wednesday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.82.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

