Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.82

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and traded as high as $47.15. Calian Group shares last traded at $47.15, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLNFF. Desjardins increased their target price on Calian Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Calian Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Calian Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.