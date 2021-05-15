Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.68

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.68 and traded as low as $8.49. Security National Financial shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 17,651 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $166.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $136.99 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

