Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.68

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.68 and traded as low as $8.49. Security National Financial shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 17,651 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $166.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $136.99 million during the quarter.
About Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)
Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
