Petards Group (LON:PEG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.45

Shares of Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.45 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11.53 ($0.15). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 11.53 ($0.15), with a volume of 28,603 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £6.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.45.

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

