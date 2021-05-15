MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.32. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,313,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,072 shares of company stock worth $7,753,284. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after purchasing an additional 503,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

