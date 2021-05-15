1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €23.40 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.49 ($32.34).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €26.62 ($31.32) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €24.41 and a 200 day moving average of €22.06. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 12 month high of €27.03 ($31.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.