Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €82.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.96 ($85.83).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €75.64 ($88.99) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s 50 day moving average is €74.50 and its 200 day moving average is €67.02.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

