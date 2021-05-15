Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €82.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.96 ($85.83).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €75.64 ($88.99) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s 50 day moving average is €74.50 and its 200 day moving average is €67.02.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

