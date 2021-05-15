Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PRA Health Sciences, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $172.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $89.71 and a 52-week high of $173.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.01.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,094,000 after purchasing an additional 992,093 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1,000.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 645,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,984,000 after acquiring an additional 586,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,677,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

