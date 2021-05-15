RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

RCMT opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. On average, research analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

