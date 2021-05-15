Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) vs. Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and Anthera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics -768.15% -93.43% -72.17% Anthera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and Anthera Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics $18.15 million 22.77 -$60.92 million ($3.35) -4.16 Anthera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Anthera Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spero Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Spero Therapeutics and Anthera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Anthera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 135.10%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than Anthera Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics beats Anthera Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has license agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. to support the development of tebipenem HBr; license agreement with Everest Medicines to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in Greater China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries; collaboration agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to develop SPR720 for the treatment of lung infections caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis; and license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for patents relating to SPR720, as well as SPR719, an active metabolite. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy. The company has license agreements with Amgen, Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company. Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.