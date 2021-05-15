Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Summit Materials in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

SUM opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

