Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sesen Bio, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sesen Bio in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SESN. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

