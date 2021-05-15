Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

DSKE opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $390.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.00. Daseke has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 63,298 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Daseke by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 521,942 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Daseke by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 133,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 1,152.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 840,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 122,651 shares during the last quarter. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

