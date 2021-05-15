$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. New Residential Investment also posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.34 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

