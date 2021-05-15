Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FTT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.05.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$33.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 23.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$16.60 and a 12 month high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Finning International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,255. Also, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$45,650.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at C$895,767.54. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,849 shares of company stock worth $223,571.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

