Royal Bank of Canada Increases Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$19.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on Element Fleet Management and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.00.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$14.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$7.93 and a 12-month high of C$15.28. The firm has a market cap of C$6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

