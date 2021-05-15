Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FCU. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium to C$0.70 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Thursday, January 28th.
Shares of Fission Uranium stock opened at C$0.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$393.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 36.62, a current ratio of 36.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46.
About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.
