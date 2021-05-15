Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FCU. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium to C$0.70 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Shares of Fission Uranium stock opened at C$0.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$393.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 36.62, a current ratio of 36.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.