Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) PT Raised to C$29.00 at CIBC

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Dream Unlimited stock opened at C$23.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.99. Dream Unlimited has a 1 year low of C$15.00 and a 1 year high of C$24.24.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$48.64 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

