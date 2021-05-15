Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of HP opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

