Barclays Initiates Coverage on Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

DNNGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. SEB Equities raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $46.83 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.52.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

