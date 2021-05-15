Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for UFP Technologies, Inc. Decreased by Taglich Brothers (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UFP Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th.

UFPT opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $430.17 million, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.98. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $57.15.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. UFP Technologies’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 50,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $76,972.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $353,576.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.