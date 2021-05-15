SPI Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,553 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,592% compared to the typical daily volume of 132 put options.

Shares of SPI opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. SPI Energy has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $46.67.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPI. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SPI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.