UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDG Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UDG Healthcare stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. UDG Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

