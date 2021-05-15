OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.10

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.10 and traded as high as C$2.61. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 971,656 shares traded.

OGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

