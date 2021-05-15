Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 120,326 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of £5.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.94.

Egdon Resources Company Profile (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom. It holds 42 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

