Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wynn Resorts, Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wynn Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.13). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $126.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average of $114.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,101,127,000 after buying an additional 2,142,871 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,574,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after purchasing an additional 875,577 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after acquiring an additional 494,023 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

