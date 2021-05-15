Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.72). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.29) EPS.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.12. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $126.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,519,000 after buying an additional 3,647,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,945,000 after acquiring an additional 931,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,513,000 after acquiring an additional 515,886 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $21,516,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,960,000. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.