Brokerages Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $355.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post $355.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $350.08 million and the highest is $365.78 million. Seagen posted sales of $278.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.40.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,448,000 after acquiring an additional 49,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,297,000 after purchasing an additional 78,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,102,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,897,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

