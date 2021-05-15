Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Public Education in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $27.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $511.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 2,506.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after buying an additional 535,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after buying an additional 518,208 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after buying an additional 474,972 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,580,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

