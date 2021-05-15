Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Switch (NYSE:SWCH) to Hold

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

SWCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

NYSE SWCH opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Switch by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 718,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,589 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Switch by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

