Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $579.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce $579.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $922.42 million and the lowest is $316.40 million. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $74.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 682.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Shares of LYV opened at $85.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $64,768,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.