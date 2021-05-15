Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price target on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Upwork stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.96 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Upwork by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after buying an additional 1,327,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,500,000 after buying an additional 93,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Upwork by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,450,000 after purchasing an additional 769,212 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,932,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,500,000 after purchasing an additional 415,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,848,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

