SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $13.47 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.