Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Century Aluminum Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Aluminum in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CENX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

