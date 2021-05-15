Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GMBL stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $164.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

