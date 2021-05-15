Royal Bank of Canada Increases Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.63.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$13.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.40. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$7.76 and a 52 week high of C$13.11. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 187.14.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.