OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Price Up 5.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)’s share price rose 5.8% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 19,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 450,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth $5,026,000. Bank of The West acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,140,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $902.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.